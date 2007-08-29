Right-Click and Convert Videos to iPod Format

Linux users: Getting your videos into the iPod compatible MP4 format has never been easier. After installing ffmpeg and ruby, the Ubuntu Unleashed weblog demonstrates how you can add an entry to the right-click menu in Nautilus that will automatically convert videos into a format that can be enjoyed on a video iPod. The conversion is done with an easy to use script. The installation process is very short, and you should be up and running in less than two minutes.