Use Web Developer toolbar to resize Firefox

The other day we told you how to Resize Firefox with a Bookmarklet.
Reader Dave came back with this tip:
The Web Developer toolbar has this functionality built in. It's quite handy for seeing what things will display when building a new site.
The Web Developer add-on for Firefox can be found here.
Thanks for the tip, Dave!
