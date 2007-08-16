Replace Microsoft Project with OpenProj

Windows/Mac/Linux: The $1000 price tag attached to Microsoft Project Professional got you down? Cross platform open source application OpenProj comes to the rescue. OpenProj markets itself as a complete replacement for Microsoft Project and boasts complete integration with existing Project files and Primavera.

OpenProj shares the industry's most advanced scheduling engine with Project-ON-Demand and has Gantt Charts, Network Diagrams (PERT Charts), WBS and RBS charts, Earned Value costing and more. There is literally no time or effort involved in switching to OpenProj and your teams can manage projects in Linux, Unix, Mac or Windows for free.

OpenProj is simple enough for students and small businesses and advanced enough for major corporations. It's a free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux.