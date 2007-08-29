Removing lint from clothes

Jess Manea submitted this tip on an after-shower solution for removing lint from your clothes.

Here's a little tip for getting your clothes looking fluff free, and you can try after your next shower! Using the damp bath towel, rub the linty clothes in long sweeping motions and watch the lint disappear. It works well with almost all materials, but make sure that the towel isn't soaking or you may end up with giant wet patches!