Removing lint from clothes

Jess Manea submitted this tip on an after-shower solution for removing lint from your clothes.
Here's a little tip for getting your clothes looking fluff free, and you can try after your next shower! Using the damp bath towel, rub the linty clothes in long sweeping motions and watch the lint disappear. It works well with almost all materials, but make sure that the towel isn't soaking or you may end up with giant wet patches!
Thanks, Jess!
yeah it works a treat...
i have a white cat who leaves fur everywhere... have had to resort to that several times...
another even better one is to simply wet your hands like your washing them... and only 3/4 towel dry them... then run your hands down your front and shoulders and hey presto :)