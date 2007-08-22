Windows only: Freeware application Absolute Uninstaller aims to replace the default Windows Add/Remove Programs dialog, similar to Revo Uninstaller and MyUninstaller. Like Revo, Absolute Uninstaller removes the files normally left behind even after you run the regular uninstall. Absolute Uninstaller sets itself apart by letting you bulk remove applications, meaning you can check off every application you want to uninstall and then uninstall them all at once (though you still have to click through confirmation screens). You can also sort applications by install date and see at a glance which applications are newly installed. Absolute Uninstaller is freeware, Windows only.
Remove Programs in Bulk with Absolute Uninstaller
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink