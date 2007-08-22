Remove Programs in Bulk with Absolute Uninstaller

Windows only: Freeware application Absolute Uninstaller aims to replace the default Windows Add/Remove Programs dialog, similar to Revo Uninstaller and MyUninstaller. Like Revo, Absolute Uninstaller removes the files normally left behind even after you run the regular uninstall. Absolute Uninstaller sets itself apart by letting you bulk remove applications, meaning you can check off every application you want to uninstall and then uninstall them all at once (though you still have to click through confirmation screens). You can also sort applications by install date and see at a glance which applications are newly installed. Absolute Uninstaller is freeware, Windows only.