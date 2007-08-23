Remove "My Recent Documents" From XP Start Menu

Windows XP users: "My Recent Documents," the portion of your Start menu that probably goes completely unused and exposes your
porn collection recent documents to anyone with access to your computer, can easily be removed. Tech site Ask Leo! takes you through the process of keeping this folder empty and completely hiding it.
Does anyone out there actually use the "My Recent Documents" portion of the Start menu? Share in the comments.
