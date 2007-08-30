Remove image backgrounds with Layer Mask

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

A reader got in touch with us about yesterday's tip on How to Quickly Remove Backgrounds with GIMP and I thought we should share why he prefers his method for removing backgrounds.

No! Bad Lifehacker/ThemBid! Destructive editing is naughty!

This should be done by creating a Layer Mask (Layer -> Mask -> Add Layer Mask), initialise to white (full opacity). After making and invert your selection on the Layer Mask in the same way described in the article fill it with black using Edit -> Fill with FG color.

Now, if you find an error in your masking after hours of other work on the image you can easily fix it in the Layer Mask because the original picture is still in the underlying layer.

Thanks, Dave!

