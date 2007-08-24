Reference Cell Ranges by Label

While you're writing formulas in Excel, you can refer to cell ranges not only by hard-to-read row and column numbers and letters but by label. So instead of totaling a column using =SUM(B2:B5) , you can write the formula =SUM('Widgets Cranked') . After I mentioned this is a nice feature in Apple's new spreadsheet application Numbers 08, reader Dustin pointed out that it's available in Excel as well, just not turned on by default. To enable it, in the Tools>Options dialog, the Calculation tab, check off "Accept labels in formulas." Thanks, Dustin!