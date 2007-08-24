Recover Files from Damaged CDs and DVDs with CD Recovery Toolbox

Windows only: Freeware application CD Recovery Toolbox finds and retrieves files on scratched or otherwise damaged CDs and DVDs. Under normal circumstances, a badly scratched disc might show up as completely unreadable by your computer. CD Recovery Toolbox can read the undamaged portions of the disc and display the data that's still accessible. From there, you can extract whichever files and folders you want. The application doesn't promise access to every file that you originally burned to the disc, but it will recover as much as it can read. CD Recovery Toolbox is freeware, Windows only. I don't have a sufficiently damaged disc on hand, so if you have a chance to test the program's performance, let us know how it worked for you in the comments.