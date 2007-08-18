Read comic books on your computer with ComicRack and FFView

Windows/Mac only: Freeware applications ComicRack (Windows) and FFView (Mac) manage and read Comic Book Archive files (with .cbr, .cbz, or .cbt file extensions). I'd never stumbled onto a file compressed into one of these formats until last night, but if you're a comic book lover you've probably seen these before. ComicRack helps you manage your comic books (as a library or using iTunes-like smart lists) and read them in fullscreen glory. FFView, on the other hand, is a viewer-only. ComicRack is freeware, Windows only, requires .NET. FFView is freeware, Mac OS X only.