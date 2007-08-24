Quickly Remove Backgrounds with Photoshop

Remove the background from any photo quickly and easily in Photoshop with weblog ThemBid's quick and dirty tutorial. Using Photoshop's Extract filter, trace the area you want to extract with the highlight tool and then color in the traced section using the fill tool. Excluding a few of the finer points, that's about all there is to it, and it works surprisingly well. Previously I've used the pen tool for this sort of extraction, but clearly the Extract filter offers the quicker and easier route. This is a great technique to have in your Photoshopping toolbox.