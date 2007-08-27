Printable Chart of First-Aid Procedures

Know what to do next time there's an emergency with Real Simple's printable first-aid instructions. The guide comes in PDF format and provides emergency care instructions for a bloody nose, eye irritation, burns, sprains, blows to the head, choking, poisoning and open wounds. Unfortunately, the guide is missing probably the most important first-aid procedure: CPR. Since most people haven't thought much about this stuff since high school health class, a brush-up isn't a bad idea.