Use nail polish to help kids differentiate between the hot and cold taps in your bathroom and kitchen. Most kids understand that red means stop and green means go; so painting a teensy dot on each faucet can not only prevent injuries, but also encourage independence ("use the green faucet to brush your teeth", etc.).
Prevent Burned Fingers with Nail Polish
