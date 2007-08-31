Present More Efficiently with Macros

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

speaker.png Frequent presenter Craig offers a few tips for making your demonstration go more smoothly—like how to reduce typing time:

Let Macros Do the Typing: When giving a live demonstration of software development, consider programming macros to do the bulk of the typing for you.[...]If not macros, then, at least, have a text file open that contains copies of the longer snippets of code, so that you can copy and paste. Nothing is more disheartening than to see a room full of audience members who, in the case of a large conference like this one, each paid thousands of dollars to be there, have their time wasted while the presenter types in text (and then fumbles over typos).

His tips are targeted toward technical presenters but most can apply to anyone doing a demonstration in front of an audience. Our very own Texter software or TextExpander for Mac can do the typing for you while you spend your time paying attention to your audience.

Five Tips for Technical Presenters [CodeJacked]

