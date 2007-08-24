PM's office in Wikipedia oopsy

Seems someone in the PM's office didn't read our article on WikiScanner - John Howard's staffers have made the front page of the Sydney Morning Herald today after Wiki Scanner revealed they'd been editing Wikipedia pages which might have been damaging to the government. The article claims to have traced 126 edits - on subjects ranging from the children overboard affair to Treasurer Peter Costello - back to the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet. Good to see our government embracing technology, isn't it? PM's staff edited Wikipedia [SMH]