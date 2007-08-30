Pixar interview and Ratatouille giveaways!

Next week we'll join kids and geeks around the country in celebrating the release of Pixar's new movie, Ratatouille. To give you a sneak preview of what we're planning - we'll be running our first Lifehacker AU interview with an Aussie expat who works at Pixar, and we'll be running our first Lifehacker AU competition. We have a hardcover, limited edition "Art of Ratatouille" book and Ratatouille prize packs to give away to the best tipsters - so stay tuned to Lifehacker to find out how to win.