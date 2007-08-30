Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Pixar interview and Ratatouille giveaways!

rat_small.png

Next week we'll join kids and geeks around the country in celebrating the release of Pixar's new movie, Ratatouille. To give you a sneak preview of what we're planning - we'll be running our first Lifehacker AU interview with an Aussie expat who works at Pixar, and we'll be running our first Lifehacker AU competition. We have a hardcover, limited edition "Art of Ratatouille" book and Ratatouille prize packs to give away to the best tipsters - so stay tuned to Lifehacker to find out how to win.

Comments

  • hugh Guest

    Yay, finally some recognition down the arse end of the world!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles