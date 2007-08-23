Perform Calculations Inside the Account Register

Macworld serves up 10 Quicken tips, including this gem:

While you're in any field that you can enter an amount in, press an arithmetic-operator key (+, -, *, /, or =) to open the QuickMath paper tape. Enter the numbers you want to calculate, pressing an operator key between each number. When you've entered all your numbers, click on the Total button at the bottom of the paper tape (or press enter). Quicken does the calculation and places the result into the field.