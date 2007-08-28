Overlooked Items To Bring To College

With the US college year starting in just a few weeks, weblog College and Finance has a list of 18 overlooked items that should be packed before you head back to the dorms. I have a little sister in college who should have gone for earplugs last year, and I ended up buying a hammer on campus when I was at school. Other must-have items include a bottle opener, duct tape, cleaning supplies, pliers and air fresheners. Oh, how I wish I had this list when I was in school! Photo by jamelah.

AU - Going away to college isn't the rite of passage for us that it seems to be in the states, but I know plenty of country kids end up living in residential colleges when they go to Uni here. Did you really need to bring your own hammer and pliers?