Organise Your Receipts at Shoeboxed.com

Track and manage purchase receipts from off and online shopping excursions using the new webapp Shoeboxed.com. At first glance an online receipt organiser may seem unnecessary, but tracking expenses your company will reimburse alone is a pain in the butt that Shoeboxed can ease. Here's how it works: Shoeboxed gives you a unique email address that you give to online stores. When it starts receiving messages from merchants, it automatically detects and organises receipts and separates store newsletters within your Shoeboxed account, shielding your email inbox. Take a digital photo of paper receipts and upload them to Shoeboxed, where you can create different shoeboxes to classify receipts ("Work expenses," "Tax deductions," "Back to school," etc.). If you don't mind handing over your purchase history to Shoeboxed, which has yet to add an upcoming export feature, it does look like a nice email-reducing organisation tool for frequent shoppers.