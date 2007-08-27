Google Maps has (finally) added the ability to embed maps into blogs or web sites. All you do is click on the "link to this page" link, copy and paste, and you're all set. Not all maps can be embedded; Traffic maps, Street View imagery, and Mapplets are exempt. However, this is a great way to instantly share maps you've created with the world at large.
Now With More Embedding
