Next Version of Ubuntu to be Named Hardy Heron

This morning founder of Ubuntu Linux Mark Shuttleworth talked with Lifehacker about his personal productivity system, the future releases of Ubuntu and free software. Mark introduces the next version of Ubuntu following Gutsy Gibbon which will be named "Hardy Heron."
What do the Ubuntu faithful have to look forward to in the release following Gutsy, and has a name been decided upon? It has. The name will be the "Hardy Heron." We picked Hardy as the name because it will be the basis for our next long term supported release.
More details and the interview transcript coming soon.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink