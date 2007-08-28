New Yahoo! Mail - will Australia get SMS?

You will have seen our post about Yahoo! Mail finally leaving beta and rolling out some new features. I've just noticed a story on Computerworld (New Yahoo Mail exits beta, rolls out improvements) which seemed to suggest that we might not get the SMS feature here in Australia. They've announced a few places which will get it, and said the rest are dependent on deals with local service providers. I've put a call in to Yahoo! Australia to try to get some clarification on whether they'll launch the SMS service locally. I'll keep you posted!