You will have seen our post about Yahoo! Mail finally leaving beta and rolling out some new features. I've just noticed a story on Computerworld (New Yahoo Mail exits beta, rolls out improvements) which seemed to suggest that we might not get the SMS feature here in Australia. They've announced a few places which will get it, and said the rest are dependent on deals with local service providers. I've put a call in to Yahoo! Australia to try to get some clarification on whether they'll launch the SMS service locally. I'll keep you posted!
New Yahoo! Mail - will Australia get SMS?
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
I wondered whether there was any point in have an Australia-centric Lifehacker. You've convinced me Sarah - I just swapped my Google Reader feed to lifehackAU. Cheers.