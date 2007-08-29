Natural Pain Remedies on the Cheap

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

yummy_cookies.jpg The Spine Health weblog lists 14 affordable ways to naturally heal your body. While the article is geared to those suffering from back pain, there's a lot that can be taken from this list for your overall well-being.

Eat cookies. Research shows that eating sweet foods like cookies, chocolate or ice cream, helps reduce the sensation of pain. [...] Feel the heat. Applying some form of heat—a hot water bottle, gel-filled pad heated in the microwave, electric heating pad, or hot bath—can go a long way in easing your pain.

It's also suggested that you enjoy the outdoors, meditate and take advantage of a good massage. I'm all for that. Photo by Dan4th.

  • Rod Sherwin Guest

    For any chronic pain, especially those where the Doctor's can't find anything wrong, it's worth investigate the emotional component of chronic pain. It's always there and you can't start by asking the question: "If there was an emotional issues behind this pain, what would it be?" You can then use a simple to learn emotional acupressure technique to release it.

