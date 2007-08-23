Microsoft Launches Snazzy New Search Engine Tafiti

Microsoft just launched a new search engine tool called Tafiti built on their Flash competitor, Silverlight. Tafiti provides a dynamic and attractive interface for searching the web, photos, news, RSS feeds and books. The search tool is big on style, but doesn't provide much new in substance. However, some features—like the tray for saving and grouping results of any kind to the left of results—are potentially really useful. Tafiti works with any browser, requires that you install the Windows/Mac-only Silverlight.