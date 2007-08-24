Windows only: Move and resize windows to any side or corner of your screen with freeware application WinSplit Revolution. The proliferation of widescreen and dual monitors has made maximising most applications a waste of precious productivity space, especially when you want to keep a dashboard of information available at all times. WinSplit Revolution's simple keyboard shortcuts quickly position the active window anywhere on your monitor (or dual monitors) so you can maximise your screen space. WinSplit Revolution is freeware, Windows only.
Maximise Your Screen Real Estate with WinSplit Revolution
