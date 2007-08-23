Make Your To-Do List Tiny

The Web Worker Daily weblog suggests that the secret to accomplishing every task on your to-do list is—intuitively enough—making it tiny.
Many of us have created to-do lists (or the multiple context lists of GTD) that have gone on way too long—a list that we couldn't possibly finish in the foreseeable future.... Instead, I suggest you adopt a Tiny To-do List: one with only three important tasks for today, and perhaps a few smaller and unimportant tasks that you can group together.
We've all fallen under the stress of a never-ending to-do list, but the days when you whittle your to-dos down to a manageable and achievable point are always the most satisfying. Let us know how many items your to-do list holds on any given day in the comments.
