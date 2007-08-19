Make your own barbeque sauce

If fine weather for you means weekend barbeque, then you know that a good sauce can make all the difference. A lot of the stuff you find in the supermarket is not that great, but Barbeque Bob (yes, really) has a couple of great DIY sauce recipes you can tweak to fit your unique preferences. Personally, I like my BBQ sauce a little bit on the sweet side, especially for pork. What's your favorite recipe or brand that makes your barbeque finger-lickin' good? Please share in the comments.