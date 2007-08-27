Make Music Online with JamStudio

Create music online using guitar, drum, bass and piano loops Ã la GarageBand with JamStudio. Each instrument comes with an impressive collection of loops, and you can build your song—adding instruments and loops—in (almost) any way you want, then save the results. JamStudio isn't for the professional musician by any means, but if you've ever wanted to toy around with music and loops without paying a dime, JamStudio is a good place to start.