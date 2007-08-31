Make Life More Interesting

Life can be interesting and rewarding—Tim Ferriss has paved that road for many—and other people are living their dream. Blogger Tynan says that in order to live an interesting life, you need to do three things: take social risks, take financial risks and act upon your great idea. His life is enjoyable because it is filled with uncertainty and creativity, and to him, that makes all the difference in the world. How are you turning your life into a never-ending adventure?