DIY site Instructables details how to create a toilet-top sink that conserves water by pumping the water headed to the reservoir for your next flush through the sink beforehand. Once again, that's water heading to the reservoir, not water leaving the toilet. Apparently toilet-top sinks aren't uncommon in Japan, and after you get over the idea that any water associated with your toilet is gross (which, let's be honest, is an instinct that can't have hurt), this is a brilliant idea for conserving water.
Make Better Use of Your Toilet Water
