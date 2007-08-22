Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Make Better Use of Your Toilet Water

DIY site Instructables details how to create a toilet-top sink that conserves water by pumping the water headed to the reservoir for your next flush through the sink beforehand. Once again, that's water heading to the reservoir, not water leaving the toilet. Apparently toilet-top sinks aren't uncommon in Japan, and after you get over the idea that any water associated with your toilet is gross (which, let's be honest, is an instinct that can't have hurt), this is a brilliant idea for conserving water.

Hack a Toilet for free water. [Instructables]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles