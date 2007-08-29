Make an iPhone/iPod Stand from a Business Card

Sick of holding your iPod, iPhone, or other portable video player in your lap like a chump while all the other cool cats in the plane/train/automobile sit their portable devices in a trendy yet elegant stand? DIY web site Instructables details how you can make your own iPhone or iPod stand on the super cheap with nothing but a business card. The results are neither trendy nor elegant, but the price is right. Tried it this morning and it worked like a charm.