Make an Instant Headboard with Wallpaper

Spruce up the look of your bedroom quickly and cheaply with a headboard made out of wallpaper and poster board. You don't have to pick wallpaper that reminds you of Aunt Edie's house, either - many companies carry wallpaper that is very modern looking (if you're into that sort of thing). Home improvement site Ray's House Help has the simple instructions; this would be a great way to instantly improve the ambiance in your boudoir...well, at least match your bedding color scheme.