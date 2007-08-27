Looking for a DIY project for this weekend? Build a remote camera trigger with publishing company Wiley's free instructional PDF. The guide offers detailed instructions (44 pages worth, in fact) for making wired, delay, and interval triggers that so you can take pictures without holding and pressing the shutter button on your camera—allowing you to set up your camera and snap shots without disturbing the subject or position of the camera. If you've been looking for ways to improve or extend your photo portfolio, a remote trigger could open up a whole new world.
Make a Remote Camera Trigger
