Make a 12-sided calendar with Ole Arntzen's easy printable dodecahedron or rhombic dodecahedron calendars. Now, I don't really know what those big words mean either, but dang, would they ever look cool sitting on your perfectly organised desk. Simply plug in what kind of dodecahedron you want, what year, what language, and what day of the week you'd like the day to start on, and you're good to go.