Magnetic tacks are the perfect organising tool for small, crowded workspaces because they do double duty. Use the same little tack to pin up your to-do list and the ballpoint you use to update it! It's almost as if designer Hironau Tsuboi created these beautiful-but-functional things just for people who work in cubicles with pushpin-friendly cloth walls.
Magnet Tacks Are Two Kinds of Sticky in One
