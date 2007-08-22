Local MySpace site doubles registrations

MySpace is claiming that local registrations have more than doubled since they launched their Australian site two weeks ago.

Australian signups to MySpace increased from 3000 users a day to 7000 since the launch of the local site, MySpace Australia director of marketing and content Rebekah Horne told the Australian newspaper today.

Confusingly for this MySpace newbie, the local site isn't located at www.myspace.com.au - in fact it doesn't even rate a redirect from that URL. Australians visiting www.myspace.com are automatically sent to the local site.

Perhaps even more frightening was the news that the MySpace video site managed to attract 4 million more visitors than YouTube earlier this month, according to Score Media Metrix.

Localisation boosts users of MySpace [The Australian]