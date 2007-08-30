Load Any Site in Your Firefox Sidebar

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

http://lifehacker.com/assets/resources/2007/08/facebook-iphone-sidebar-thumb.png Make the most of your Firefox sidebar by loading mobile or other small web apps directly into the sidebar. Weblog CyberNet has the details on how to load any bookmark into your Firefox sidebar:

1. Right-click on... the URL... and then bookmark it. 2. After you have saved the bookmark, go back to the Bookmarks Menu and right-click on the bookmark. Choose the Properties option. 3. Now check the box that says Load this bookmark in the sidebar. 4. The next time you open that bookmark it will popup in the sidebar!

We've mentioned this method a couple of times in the past using Google Talk and Google Notebook, but CyberNet highlights several other web apps that work great in the sidebar, like mobile Weather Underground, Gmail, Google Calendar and Remember the Milk. Loading bookmarks in the sidebar works in both Firefox and Opera, so get busy.

CyberNotes: Top 10 Sidebar Sites [CyberNet]

