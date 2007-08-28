Lifehacker AU Goes Live!

G'day, mate! I'm as thrilled as a kangaroo with a pouch full of joeys to announce that Lifehacker Australia is now live. Led by editor Sarah Stokely, our friends Down Under will feature the best posts from Lifehacker US plus some Aussie-specific content. Oz readers, starting today you will be automatically redirected to lifehacker.com.au. To get back to the US version, just hit up us.lifehacker.com.

AU - Thanks Gina! I probably should have posted to say 'Hi, I'm the new Editor of Lifehacker AU'. Oh well, Gina's introduced me now, there's no need for another post. :) Cheers, Sarah.