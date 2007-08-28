Lifehacker AU Goes Live!

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

G'day, mate! I'm as thrilled as a kangaroo with a pouch full of joeys to announce that Lifehacker Australia is now live. Led by editor Sarah Stokely, our friends Down Under will feature the best posts from Lifehacker US plus some Aussie-specific content. Oz readers, starting today you will be automatically redirected to lifehacker.com.au. To get back to the US version, just hit up us.lifehacker.com.

AU - Thanks Gina! I probably should have posted to say 'Hi, I'm the new Editor of Lifehacker AU'. Oh well, Gina's introduced me now, there's no need for another post. :) Cheers, Sarah.

  • xzackly Guest

    great; except is there anyway to get ALL the US posts plus the AU content? i'm an american ex-pat in melbourne who writes for both US & AU firms.

    0
  • Sarah Guest

    Hi and thanks for your feedback. We've very keen to provide the best of Lifehacker US and AU - and we're working on the kinds of feeds we can offer to make this happen. So I'll keep you posted!

    Cheers,
    Sarah

    0

