Laptops in Meetings a Double-Edged Sword

You're in a meeting with your laptop: Are you checking email or paying attention to the speaker? Um, can you repeat the question? you ask. You need your lappie to look up information and take notes, right? But a lot of people—and you know who you are—use the computer to check sports scores and IM during the painful office get-togethers. So what say you, lifehackers—do laptops in meetings help you get more out of it or escape the boredom? And before you answer, watch out—your meeting moderator's giving you the evil eye.