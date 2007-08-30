Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Keep Your Home Clean in Bursts

cleaning.png Leo Babauta from weblog Zen Habits keeps his home clean by following two simple rules: 1) Clean as you go, and 2) Clean in bursts. While the ideas are relatively common sense, they bare repeating:

Burst cleaning. In my house, we call this a 30-minute cleanup, and it's something we do on a Saturday when we don't have much time for cleaning (which is almost every Saturday). The concept is to do a quick clean, in addition to the little cleaning you've done throughout the week, leaving your house (fairly) spic and span.

Burst cleaning sounds very similar to your run-of-the-mill work bursts. As for cleaning as-you-go, this involves the obvious but rarely followed rule of putting things away as soon as you're done using them rather than letting mess build up (in which case you need to perform a cleaning burst). Let us know how you keep your place clean with minimal effort in the comments.

Simple Systems: Clean Your House as You Go (with an added burst) [Zen Habits]

