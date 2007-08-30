Jump to Site Subpages with Ctrl+Enter

You already know you can use Ctrl+Enter to avoid typing http://www or .com when entering URLs in the Firefox address bar. Along those same lines, you can even go to a web site's subpages without typing the protocol or top level domain. Try it: type apple/trailers into the Firefox address bar and press Ctrl+Enter (Cmd+Enter for Mac users). Her Foxiness will fill in the http://www and .com in all the right places and zip you right along to Apple's Trailers section of the site. Same works for lifehacker/software/downloads , too. Nifty!