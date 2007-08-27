Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

iPhone hacked - for real this time

You're probably as tired as I am of reading reports in the Australian media saying "the iPhone's been hacked to work in Australia... according to some anonymous post on a forum somewhere"... so I promise this is not one of those stories!

The Sydney Morning Herald is today reporting that an American student, George Hotz, has hacked the iPhone and gotten it working on a different network to AT&T, the only official Apple-sanctioned telco for the iPhone.

(I wonder if that means all the crazy Aussies who bought an iPhone and brought it home might eventually be able to use it as something other than a paperweight?)

An iPhone hack that works, by George [SMH]

Hotz's blog is Finding JTAG on the iPhone

