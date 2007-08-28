Introducing Guest Editor Tamar Weinberg

Join me in saying "HOWDY!" to our new guest editor, Tamar Weinberg. An active commenter at Lifehacker US and our sibling sites, Tamar blogs at techipedia and is one of digg's top users. When she's not diggin' and commentin', Tamar works at web design firm RustyBrick and also blogs at Search Engine Roundtable. Tamar will be pitching in a few posts each day from the US East Coast. Welcome, Tamar!