Integrate Subversion with Finder with SCPlugin

Mac OS X only: Access and write to version control Subversion repositories using SCPlugin, a Mac version of Windows only TortoiseSVN that integrates with Finder. SCPlugin has been around as a Subversion tool for a while, but the newly released 0.7 version promises that it's "now ready to be your one-and-only Subversion interface." SCPlugin works the same as TortoiseSVN, so our previous guide to TortoiseSVN should help you get started. If you're completely new to the idea of version control with Subversion, here's how to set up a personal home Subversion server. Thanks Andrew!