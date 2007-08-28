Mac OS X only: Access and write to version control Subversion repositories using SCPlugin, a Mac version of Windows only TortoiseSVN that integrates with Finder. SCPlugin has been around as a Subversion tool for a while, but the newly released 0.7 version promises that it's "now ready to be your one-and-only Subversion interface." SCPlugin works the same as TortoiseSVN, so our previous guide to TortoiseSVN should help you get started. If you're completely new to the idea of version control with Subversion, here's how to set up a personal home Subversion server. Thanks Andrew!
Integrate Subversion with Finder with SCPlugin
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink