Increase Your Memory's Capacity

lh_reading.jpgFinding a surefire memorisation technique can be challenging, but it doesn't have to be. By applying some quick tricks, you can become well-read in any information-heavy subject just by putting your mind to it. Tutor John Place writes:

1. First, use a pencil or word processor (I prefer the latter because it's faster) to type, in complete sentences, any fact you think might appear on the test. Use short sentences because they're easier to remember. 2. Take your printed notes into a quiet room, shut the door, and eliminate all distractions. 3. Look at the first sentence in your notes and read it out loud. Then, close your eyes and say the sentence without looking at it. 4. Repeat the step above, this time with the first two sentences. 5. Next, try it with three sentences. Then four. Repeat until you have memorized every sentence in your notes.

After applying these techniques to his studies, John was able to memorise seven chapters (or 23,000 words) of his psychology textbook and surpassed his professor's expectations. What memorisation techniques do you find most valuable? Let's hear it in the comments.

How to Memorise Anything [John Place Online]

