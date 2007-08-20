How well do you manage your time?

Whether you're just starting to become a better manager of your time or are a seasoned GTD (Getting things done!) veteran, LiteracyNet's Time Management Assessment can help you figure out where your weak points are. Part One is all about how well you save time, and Part Two is how well you throw time away. Your score is figured between the two. If you take the test, please share your score in the comments, along with suggestions on how you could make it better.