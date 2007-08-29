How to manage younger employees

Via Fast Company - finally someone's written something intelligent on the subject of managing Gen Ys and what the writer calls "Millenials" (born after 1980).

It's laid out in a myth-busting fashion, and whether you're a boomer boss, or a Gen X or Y employee, you might find some useful tips here for bridging the generation gap in the workplace.

I didn't agree with everything in the article, but it took a reasoned look at the expectations of older managers versus the expectations of younger staffers, and offered some useful tips such as rewarding staff in currency they value, not currency you value. The example he gave was rewarding younger staff with paid leave, because they value their free time.

