Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

How to live the Golden Rule in your life

kindness.pngProductivity blog Zen Habits has written a thoughtful post on how to live out the Golden Rule more practically in your day to day life. Treat others as you want to be treated is good in theory, but not always successful in application. However, it's a good rule to live by. A few tips include practicing empathy, making other people feel wanted, and toning down the criticism. What would you add to this list? Please add your thoughts in the comments.

18 Practical Tips for Living the Golden Rule [Zen Habits]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles