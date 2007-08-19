Productivity blog Zen Habits has written a thoughtful post on how to live out the Golden Rule more practically in your day to day life. Treat others as you want to be treated is good in theory, but not always successful in application. However, it's a good rule to live by. A few tips include practicing empathy, making other people feel wanted, and toning down the criticism. What would you add to this list? Please add your thoughts in the comments.
How to live the Golden Rule in your life
