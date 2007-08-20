How to have a wedding that won't break the bank

Financial blogger Ramit Sethi has written up an intriguing post on how to avoid potential sticker shock when planning a wedding. It all boils down to planning, planning, and more planning. A few recommendations: be realistic, set up a savings plan, and prioritise. Weddings are important, yes, but not to the point where they put you in debt (not a great way to jump off your life together). How did you or how are you saving some coin on your wedding day, you know, if that's your thing? Thoughts in the comments.