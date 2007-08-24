How Do You Keep in Touch When You're Constantly on the Go?

With young children, heavy workloads and odd hours, keeping in touch with your significant other can be trying at times. Jen Grant from the Official Gmail Blog uses Google Talk to touch base with her spouse.

Sometimes when you get home from work and the kids are hollering about dinner, babies needing a change, and you just have time to kick off your shoes and throw something in the microwave, you don't really get a chance to talk to your spouse. In my case, with twins and a 3-year-old, it can be days before I actually get a chance to ask him how he's feeling or what he's been doing. That's where Gmail chat comes in.

Both my husband and I are on Gmail (his company uses it as a part of Google Apps and, of course, so does mine). So even if I fall asleep within minutes of wrestling my son into bed, at least my husband has already heard about how I'm feeling throughout the day. With a little :-) and a little <3, it's a wonderful way for us to stay connected.

Since my girlfriend and I no longer work at the same company, I can definitely relate to some of Jen's communication struggles. How do you keep in touch with your significant other when you are extremely busy? Share in the comments.